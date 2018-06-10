SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — Police in Sausalito stopped a group of teenage girls Saturday afternoon, arresting the 17-year-old driver after a license plate recognition camera alerted officers that they were in a stolen car.

At 4:25 p.m., officers first received an alert from the camera, which spotted a stolen 2017 Toyota Yaris in the 400 block of Bridgeway. The vehicle had been reported stolen on May 31 out of San Leandro, police said.

Officers responded to the area and after locating the Toyota, pulled it over in the 1200 block of Bridgeway.

Officers detained the vehicle’s three occupants, all teen girls aged 15, 16 and 17, according to police.

After a preliminary investigation, officers arrested the 17-year-old driver, an Antioch resident, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. She was allegedly in possession of a tool commonly used to burglarize vehicles.

She was booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall, police said.

The 15- and 16-year-old girls were released without charges to their family, according to police.

Since the city first implemented the license plate recognition camera program, 16 stolen vehicles have been recovered and 23 people have been arrested in connection to car thefts, police said.

