OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A landlord dispute escalated into a kidnapping and police chase through the streets of Oakland Monday morning, authorities said.

According to police, the dispute in West Oakland turned violent around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators said the tenant struck one of the landlord’s family members with an object and the pushed the landlord — a woman in her 70s — into a silver Hyundai sedan and sped away.

A police pursuit ensued and ended in the 200 block of Lorenzo Ave in East Oakland after the tenant/suspect rammed into a police car.

The tenant/suspect was taken into custody and the landlord was freed without injury.

The incident remains under investigation.