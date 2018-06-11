WARRIORS WIN NBA TITLEParade Plans & Route MapGallery: Warriors Clinch NBA TitleKevin Durant Wins Second Straight NBA Finals MVP AwardWarriors NBA Finals Special Section
Dipsea Race, Marin County, Stinson Beach

STINSON BEACH (CBS SF) – A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition during the Dipsea Race near Stinson Beach Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A CHP helicopter responded to the beach in Marin County and transported the girl, who was having a medical emergency, to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

The girl is being treated at the hospital but there is no update on her condition.

Crews rescue a 16-year-old girl during the Dipsea race in Marin County on June 10, 2018. (CHP Golden Gate Air Operations / Facebook)

