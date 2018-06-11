Diversity and inclusion are at the core of the Macy’s, Inc. approach to doing business, touching all areas of our company.

We expect our associates, our advertising and in-store presentations, and the companies with which we do business to mirror the diverse multicultural marketplace we serve.

“Simply put, for Macy’s, Inc. diversity is a business imperative – aligned with our priorities and integrated into all areas of the business,” said Jeff Gennette, Chief Executive Officer, Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s has always worked closely with a wide range of partners and organizations in the communities where we do business.

Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in our selection of partners, sponsorship opportunities and volunteer activities, and we are proud of our track record as a caring and responsible corporate citizen.

