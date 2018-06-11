SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed’s lead over former state Sen. Mark Leno ticked up just a tad in the San Francisco mayoral race Monday.

According to numbers released this afternoon, Breed’s lead went up by 21 votes for a 1,601 vote advantage. She now has 106,536 votes, 50.38 percent, over Leno’s 104,935 votes, 49.62 percent.

Today’s report includes about 9,000 votes that were tallied since Sunday’s report. The Elections Department is still processing more than 17,000 ballots.

Election officials will release another report Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The winner of the race will serve the remainder of the late Mayor Ed Lee’s term, which runs through January 2020. Lee died unexpectedly in December.