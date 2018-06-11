WARRIORS WIN NBA TITLEParade Plans & Route MapGallery: Warriors Clinch NBA TitleKevin Durant Wins Second Straight NBA Finals MVP AwardWarriors NBA Finals Special Section
Filed Under:Drowning, Kaweah River, Sequoia National Park
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK (AP) — A Sequoia National Park visitor was swept to his death in a fast-flowing river.The National Park Service says the 36-year-old Los Angeles man was reported being swept down the middle fork of the Kaweah River on Sunday.

Swift-water rescue crews from the park and Tulare County responded but the man was found deceased. His name was not immediately released.

Ranger Elizabeth Dietzen says that with temperatures rising the rivers look very inviting but they are swift, cold and dangerous.

The rivers that flow through Sequoia and adjacent Kings Canyon National Park are fed by Sierra snowmelt and are much faster than people expect.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch