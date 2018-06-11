Swift-water rescue crews from the park and Tulare County responded but the man was found deceased. His name was not immediately released.

Ranger Elizabeth Dietzen says that with temperatures rising the rivers look very inviting but they are swift, cold and dangerous.

The rivers that flow through Sequoia and adjacent Kings Canyon National Park are fed by Sierra snowmelt and are much faster than people expect.

