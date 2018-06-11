SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Elon Musk’s tunnel startup The Boring Company began distributing its first 1,000 personal flamethrowers to buyers over the weekend in Southern California.

The devices — priced at $500 — generated $10 million in sales for the company during its pre-sales earlier this year. The company built 20,000 of the devices which sold out quickly.

Musk, who is known for provocative antics, first mentioned plans to sell a flamethrower in December, and repeatedly plugged the idea on social media. He has advertised the flamethrowers as “guaranteed to liven up any party,” drawing a huge reaction online.

“When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower,” he tweeted. “Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!”

And followed with this tweet.

The rumor that I’m secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

Not everyone has been enthused with the idea.

State Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) has threatened to introduce legislation that would prevent Musk’s company from selling the flamethrower in California.

In a press release earlier this year, Santiago was critical of the sale.

“Like most Americans, I am in awe in of Mr. Musk’s genius — the brains behind Tesla, PayPal, SolarCity, and Space X. But as President Truman and Stan Lee have taught us all, ‘With great power comes great responsibility’” he wrote. “There are many times in which technology and inventions benefit society, but are not made available to the public.”

“We don’t allow people to walk in off the street and purchase military-grade tanks or armor-piercing ammunition. I cannot even begin to image the problems a flamethrower would cause firefighters and police officers alike.”

