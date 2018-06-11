OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Fans taking BART to the Golden State Warriors’ victory parade in downtown Oakland Tuesday should buy a Clipper card in advance, expect crowded cars and be alert for signs and announcements, officials with the transit agency said Monday.

“Just like the Warriors had a game plan, we want our riders to have a game plan” to get to the celebration, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.

More than a half-million people took BART to the 2017 Warriors parade, and the transit agency is expecting similar crowds this year, according to Fred Edwards, BART’s assistant chief transportation officer.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. The 12th and 19th Street BART stations are right along the parade route on Broadway, Edwards said.

The parade starts on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on 20th Street, then right on Harrison Street, left onto 19th Street and right onto Lakeside Drive, ending at Oak and 13th streets.

In most cases, people should get off BART at the 12th and 19th Street stations, Edwards said. However, those coming from the Warm Springs or Dublin stations might consider getting off at the Lake Merritt station in Oakland and walking a few extra blocks, he said.

BART service will not always match the published schedules, Edwards said, so riders should be attentive to signs or consult with the extra BART staffers who will be at the stations.

To make it easier for riders, BART has printed up green signs directing patrons to specific stations or stops, so riders should keep an eye out for those.

“A lot of people wear earbuds, so we are trying to give visual cues” in addition to announcements, Edwards said.

Depending on how things go, the agency might run as many as 15 or 20 extra cars on Tuesday to accommodate crowds, he said.

To avoid long lines, those who don’t own a Clipper card are encouraged to buy one ahead of time. Every BART station has at least one Clipper vending machine, and the agency will have tables the morning of the parade for purchasing a card at Pittsburg/Bay Point, Dublin and Fremont.

Cards will cost $14 each, for $11 worth of rides and the standard $3 one-time activation fee.

BART parking lots will be packed, according to Edwards, so fans should try to take the bus, walk, bike or get dropped off at the station when beginning their trip to downtown Oakland.

When leaving the parade, the 19th and 12th Street stations are the best options for going home, Edwards said. There will be BART staffers at the street entrances and in the stations to help passengers.

