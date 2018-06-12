BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A suspected burglar was arrested inside a Berkeley home after he allegedly consumed a bag of Doritos, took a shower and helped himself to the owner’s wardrobe, authorities said Tuesday.

Berkeley police said the incident took place on Friday night in a home in the Glendale La Loma neighborhood.

Investigators said an elderly resident came home to find an empty bag of Doritos in his kitchen along with a used drinking glass. Knowing that he had not left those items in the kitchen before he left, the resident decided to check the rest of his house.

Inside his master bedroom, the resident found a man. Both the man and the bathroom floor were wet and it appeared as though he just gotten out of the shower.

As if that wasn’t enough, investigators said the man put his dirty clothes in the resident’s hamper and changed into a Docker’s dress shirt, Land’s End dress pants, and a waist belt from the resident’s wardrobe.

The elderly resident fled and called 911.

When officers arrived at the house, they found the man still inside the master bedroom.

The man — 41-year-old Nao Hamada Myers — was arrested and charged with burglary and violation of probation.