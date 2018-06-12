Filed Under:Beverly Crest, Fire, Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Portola Fire
Portola Fire in Los Angeles (CBS)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A brush fire threatened several homes Tuesday afternoon in the Beverly Crest area near Benedict Canyon, according to the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. near the 9800 block of West Portola Drive near Benedict Canyon, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than 20 acres were burned as of 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

Air and ground units are responding.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch