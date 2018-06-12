LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A brush fire threatened several homes Tuesday afternoon in the Beverly Crest area near Benedict Canyon, according to the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. near the 9800 block of West Portola Drive near Benedict Canyon, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Update #BrushFire; 2:32PM; 9808 W Portola Dr; #WestLosAngeles; #BeverlyCrest #PortolaFire Fire estimated to be 10 acres and homes (number unk) under immediate threat on both flanks of the fire (south of Yoakum Dr and north of … https://t.co/yvCrwiZZ2e — LAFD (@LAFD) June 12, 2018

More than 20 acres were burned as of 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

Air and ground units are responding.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.