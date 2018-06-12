Comments
Portola Fire in Los Angeles (CBS)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A brush fire threatened several homes Tuesday afternoon in the Beverly Crest area near Benedict Canyon, according to the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles.
The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. near the 9800 block of West Portola Drive near Benedict Canyon, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
More than 20 acres were burned as of 3:30 p.m., authorities said.
Air and ground units are responding.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.