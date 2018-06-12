EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A suspect in a kidnapping in San Francisco on Sunday who died in a fiery crash in Emeryville a short time later was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau today as 40-year-old Daphne Bailey,

San Francisco police said Bailey and a male suspect who hasn’t yet been identified assaulted a woman at Leavenworth and Turk streets shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday and forced her into the trunk of their vehicle.

The female victim was able to activate the emergency release lever and escape the car in the area of Van Ness Avenue, according to San Francisco police Capt. Carl Fabbri.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was in fair condition as of Sunday, police said.

Fabbri said the male suspect and Bailey drove onto the Bay Bridge toward Oakland and eventually collided with another vehicle at the intersection of West MacArthur Boulevard and Peralta Street in Emeryville at 3:19 p.m. Sunday.

Witnessed the aftermath of a horrific car crash today at the Oakland/Emeryville border after a #SFPD police chase. Driver dragged from burning car. Passenger trapped and dies. @kpix @abc7newsbayarea @KTVU pic.twitter.com/gJiRCzLgWN — Barbara Llarena (@aahsomepr) June 11, 2018

Authorities said the suspects’ car caught fire and Bailey died at the scene.

Bailey had addresses in Antioch and Oakland, according to police.

The male suspect who was driving the car suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

The driver of the car that was struck by the suspects’ vehicle suffered only minor injuries and didn’t have to be hospitalized, Emeryville police Capt. Oliver Collins said.

