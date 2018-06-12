SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Exactly one week after voters went to the polls to choose San Francisco’s next mayor, President of the Board of Supervisors London Breed remains in the lead.

According to the latest numbers released Tuesday, Breed remains ahead of former state Sen. Mark Leno with 111,446 votes, translating to 50.42 percent.

Leno is behind, but only by 1,861 votes. As of today, Leno has received 109,585 votes, or 49.58 percent.

Today marks the fourth straight day Breed has maintained a lead over Leno, who initially led the race, according to last week’s election numbers.

On Monday, the elections department included about 9,000 votes that were tallied since Sunday. Additionally, elections officials said they are still processing more than 17,000 ballots.

The mayoral vote reflects San Francisco ranked-choice voting, in which voters mark their first, second and third choices. As candidates with fewer votes are successively eliminated, their supporters’ votes are given to their other choices.

On Monday, Breed’s campaign released a statement, touting Breed’s dominance.

“The most important thing now is that every single vote must be counted,” Breed campaign consultant Marjan Philhour said in the statement.

“Debates about the Ranked Choice system can come later, this is the system we had going in, and it’s the system we have coming out. We are pleased to see RVC outcomes, first choice margins, and citywide pluralities converging towards one clear leader, and that leader is London Breed,” Philhour said.

The winner of the mayoral race will serve the remainder of the late Mayor Ed Lee’s term, which runs through January 2020. Lee died unexpectedly in December.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.