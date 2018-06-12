SOQUEL (CBS SF) – A Soquel woman arrested on suspicion of DUI Monday evening allegedly tried to kick out the windows of the patrol vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Rochelle Lynnette Sherman was taken into custody just before 9 p.m. at a Home Depot on 41st Avenue in the Soquel area of unincorporated Santa Cruz County.

Once in the patrol car, Sherman allegedly freed herself from her seat belt and began striking the side windows and roof. She also spit in an officer’s face when he opened the door to put her in leg restraints.

She was transported to a hospital for medical clearance, but she again became combative while there and had to be restrained before being booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.

