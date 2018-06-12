SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday to provide details about an officer-involved shooting that injured a man in the North Beach neighborhood over the weekend.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Cathay Post No. 384, located at 1524 Powell St., police announced Tuesday.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Grant Avenue, allegedly during a foot pursuit between officers and a male suspect.

During the pursuit, the suspect was struck by police gunfire. He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The involved officers were not injured. According to police, a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The SFPD Homicide Detail, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Police Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability are investigating the case.

Police were not immediately available today to provide an update on the suspect’s condition.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.