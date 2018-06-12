OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fans jammed the streets of Oakland standing 10 deep Tuesday under appropriately Warriors blue skies, cheering on Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and their teammates after Golden State’s back-to-back NBA titles.

It was the third time in four years, Warriors fans have been treated to a NBA title victory celebration and parade. Their enthusiasm didn’t diminished from 2015.

BART officials said they had put every available train into service to accommodate fans headed to the parade in downtown Oakland. More than 182,092 passengers exited BART stations by the time the festivities began.

Oakland officials said they expected as many as 1 million fans to line the streets.

Unlike past parades, the 2018 version took on an interactive theme. Giant TV screens were placed along the parade route and Warriors employees strolled along the street, carrying microphones allowing fans to ask the players questions as they rolled by.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the players,” Francisco said while standing near the start line. “Celebrating with all the players.”

Melissa Marzan, 25, of Santa Cruz said she doesn’t take the Warriors’ winning streak for granted.

“We all know it’s not going to happen forever, so for now we’re just going to enjoy it,” she said.

Oakland resident Jasmine Culp, 36, painted her lips blue and dressed in a sparkling golden sequined dress, sash, and blue-gold feather accessories to attend the parade with her three children, Jonavon, Jewel, and Cypher.

“It’s our new family tradition,” she said. “We love to kick off the summer here and we love to dress up.”

The players rode on double decker buses and as each passed fans, a roar erupted. Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young, wearing just a pair of shorts high fived fans as he and Javale McGee walked the route.

“He touched me, he touched me,” one fan screamed as Young walked along.

McGee, who was wearing only shorts, said, “I’m just excited to be here with these guys. Our fans are amazing! All the love that they show is just beautiful.”

Curry was inseparable from the Larry O’Brien Trophy, hoisting it skyward while fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson was throwing T-shirts to fans and waving from the top of an open, double-decker bus.

“We never really imagined that we would be having one parade, let alone two and now three,” Curry said during a short live interview before the parade started. “But this is for you guys! We are going to try and get greedy and go get some more.”

“I’ve been here since 5 a.m.,” said Bernadette from Benicia. “It would be a dream come true to meet K.D. (Kevin Durant). I’d just run out there and hug him.”

Curry was wearing a “RUN TMC” baseball cap in honor of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, the namesakes for the Don Nelson-coached Warriors teams during the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons.

He left his bus midway through the route and spend the rest of the time interacting with the fans, giving them high fives and leading them in a celebratory dance.

As Green drove by, the fans began chanting “Get off the bus!” “Get off the bus!”

In response, Green and teammate Kevon Looney opened champagne sprayed the fans.

