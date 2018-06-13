Filed Under:Air Force, AWOL, Capt. William Howard Hughes Jr., Missing, Travis Air Force Base, University of California

OAKLAND (AP) — An Air Force officer with top security clearance who deserted 35 years ago and was arrested in California last week worked for years as a consultant for the University of California system.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports university system colleagues knew William Howard Hughes Jr. as a personable, brainy number-cruncher for the system’s vast health benefits program.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations says Hughes was charged with desertion and is being held at Travis Air Force Base in California. They say he was living under the name Barry O’Beirne.

Air Force Capt. William Howard Hughes Jr., shown in a decades-old official Air Force photo and a recent mug shut. (US Air Force)

University of California system colleagues say they knew him as a cheerful health benefits actuary and consultant for Deloitte in San Francisco and that he was contracted to work in the office of the system’s president during the mid-2000s.

