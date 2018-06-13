SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Police in San Francisco confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a city worker died in a freak accident in the Diamond Heights neighborhood.

The city worker was killed in an accident involving a flat-bed tow truck at about 2 p.m..

Chopper 5 shot video of the scene on 28th Street near Diamond Street.

Apparently, as the private tow truck was pulling the vehicle up on its flat bed, the car somehow became unhooked and slid off of the back of the tow truck, striking one of the several city workers working in the street nearby.

The female worker was taken to Zuckerburg San Francisco General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission identified the woman who died as 34-year-old Lilianna Preciado, who was working for the San Francisco PUC as a utility plumber.

The Public Utilities Commission released the following statement:

“We are beyond devastated to learn that we lost one of our own employees this afternoon. Lilianna was a dedicated public servant who proudly served as one of only a few female plumbers on our team. Our hearts and prayers are with her family, friends and coworkers tonight as we all mourn this terrible loss.”

San Francisco police officers have the area blocked off as they investigate the incident. There is no word yet of when that will reopen.