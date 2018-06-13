CORTE MADERA (CBS SF) — Central Marin authorities issued a plea Wednesday for the community’s assistance in finding the killer of a 92-year-old grandmother found stabbed to death in her Larkspur apartment in 1993.

The murder of Ursula Cinollo remains a cold case, but Central Marin detectives continue to search for additional information on the crime and the identity of a possible killer.

Cinollo was discovered inside her Lincoln Village apartment in Larkspur Landing in June 1993 by her son-in-law when he went to the apartment to check on her. The grandmother had recently undergone hip surgery and the family became concerned when she didn’t answer her phone.

Detectives said there were no signs of forced entry and nothing appeared to be disturbed or missing from her apartment.

Cinollo was born in San Francisco on October 22, 1900 and was one of thirteen children born to Michael Finn and Mary Dullea. Her father Michael had been a player, manager and owner of the San Francisco Pioneers, one of the first professional baseball teams in San Francisco.

Ursie, who was a survivor of the 1906 earthquake, attended Presentation High School in San Francisco. She later married Evo Cinollo and had one daughter, Maryann. After retirement and the death of her husband in 1980, Ursie moved to Larkspur in order be closer to her daughter’s family.

Detectives said she was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She volunteered her time with organizations that advocated for and supported single parents in need, veterans, and the homeless.

“We hope that even after 25 years someone will do the right thing, come forward, and help us solve this case,” detectives said in a statement.

If you or someone you know has information regarding Ursie Cinollo’s death, please contact CMPA Investigators. Call 415.927.5150 or email at TIPS@centralmarinpolice.org. You may also leave a voice mail at 415.927.TIPS(8477).