SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco police officer was rushed to a hospital Wednesday morning with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle collision in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.

The collision occurred around 9:35 a.m. near Mariposa Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.

The motorcycle officer collided with a vehicle, according to police.

The officer has been taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and his family and colleagues are by his side.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

