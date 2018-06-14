SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Emergency responders in San Jose have transported 20 victims to the hospital from a South Bay swim club after they were sickened by gas created by an accidental mixture of pool chemicals, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at about 12:10 p.m. at Shadow Brook Swim Club, located at 1079 Shadow Brook Drive off of Almaden Expressway, according to Santa Clara County Fire Capt. Bill Murphy.

The county fire department is assisting San Jose firefighters in the response to the hazmat situation, which resulted from some mixture of pool chemicals that caused people to report nausea, vomiting, trouble breathing and other symptoms, Murphy said.

Crews remained at the scene as of 1:15 p.m. to determine if anyone else needs to be transported to a hospital, he said.

