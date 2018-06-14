SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KPIX 5) — The Sheriff in Santa Clara County is investigating why nine cattle were found dead and buried near a South Bay park.

The sheriff’s office says they were discovered near Henry Coe State Park outside Morgan Hill. Authorities suspect foul play.

Deputies are at the scene investigating while a back hoe digs around the area.

So far they have found nine carcasses. Authorities suggested some of the cattle may have been killed with a firearm.

Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Laurie Smith told KPIX 5 this may have started as a dispute over grazing rights between a cattleman and a property owner.

“I’ve worked in this business a long time and I’ve never seen anything like this. It was pretty amazing,” said Smith. “We’ve got a big team of people. We’re trying to find bullet fragments right now as part of the evidence.”

So far, no one has been arrested yet.