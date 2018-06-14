LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) – Firefighters in the East Bay had to extract a driver from a car Thursday morning after it plowed into a home in Lafayette, authorities said.

The car crashed into the garage of the home on Glenside Drive at around 8:15 a.m., according to police:

Firefighters extracted the driver from the car and transported them to an area hospital.

The house is being checked for any structural damage.

Pictures from inside the house show how extensive the damage was. One wall almost completely collapsed.

There was no word from authorities on whether someone was inside the house at the time of the crash.