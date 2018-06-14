Filed Under:Animal cruelty, Arrest, Caught On Camera, Caught On Video, Crime, dog kicked, man kicks dog, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco believe they have arrested the man who kicked a small dog to death earlier this month.

The suspect was caught on camera two weeks ago kicking a small three-year-old named “Puppet” against a wall in the SOMA district while its owner watched.

Puppet suffered a fractured skull and died the next day.

Thanks to the surveillance video, someone recognized the suspect and tipped off authorities.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Department arrested Nicholas Cornelius last Sunday.

He is now being charged with felony animal cruelty.

