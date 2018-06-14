SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – San Francisco’s unofficial mayor elect London Breed returned to her roots Thursday morning, addressing her supporters for the first time.

The future mayor of San Francisco made her victory speech at her alma mater, Rosa Parks Elementary School.

“Today we show the next generation of young people, many of them sitting in this front row, that anything is possible,” Breed told the crowd gathered at the school

A week and two days after Election Day, Board of Supervisors President and mayoral candidate London Breed is looking to the future.

After her final opponent Mark Leno conceded the race Wednesday, the 43-year-old San Francisco native is almost sure to be mayor.

She will be the first African-American woman and second woman mayor in the history of the city.

“I never thought the opportunity to be mayor of the city and county of San Francisco was ever possible,” Breed said.

In the basement of city hall Thursday, the vote counting continues, though it’s highly unlikely that there is any outcome in this race besides a victory for Breed.

One of her first priorities: helping the homeless with safe injection sites and building more housing.

“It is about making sure that the decisions we make today have a positive impact on the next generation of young people growing up in San Francisco. Right now and in all of its neighborhoods,” Breed told applauding supporters.

One of the first decisions Breed has to make is who will fill her seat on the board of supervisors. On Thursday, she said that’s a discussion for another day.