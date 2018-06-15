PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A fiery multi-vehicle crash on 680 in Sunol and an overturned big rig on 580 in Castro Valley quickly transformed the Friday morning commute in the East Bay into a slow grinding nightmare.

The California Highway Patrol said the overturned big-rig occurred on westbound Interstate Highway 580 near Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley at 4:43 a.m. Initially, the accident closed westbound lanes of the highway.

The Alameda County Fire Department reported that four people were injured in the chain reaction crash. Two were transported to the hospital while two other were treated on the scene.

The accident also disrupted traffic on a nearby BART tracks for a short time. Alameda fire officials said in a facebook post that they notified BART officials that debris from the crash may have landed on its tracks. A chain link fence prohibiting access to the tracks has been damaged by the collision.

The second crash occurred on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Sunol at 5 a.m. Multiple vehicles were involved including one that caught on fire. Initially, the crash closed all lanes of the highway.

There were no other details immediately available or word on any injuries.

The CHP issued Sig-alerts for both crashes and warned commuters to expect slow commutes.