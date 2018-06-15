SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Four men have been arrested in a June slashing assault that left one man dead and three others hospitalized with stab wounds, authorities said.

San Jose police said Adrian Calvert, Gener Rabino, Noe Santillano and Mark Romero had all been taken into custody in the June 9th slaying of one man and the wounding of three others in the area of San Tomas Aquino Road and Payne Avenue in San Jose.

Officers responded to the scene at 4:12 a.m. after receiving a weapons call.

They discovered a man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. The coroner has yet to release the victim’s name.

After the incident, three additional male victims arrived at local hospitals suffering from at least one stab wound each. These victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives said Calvert was arrested at the scene and a follow-up investigation led to the identification of Rabino, Santillano and Romero.

Calvert has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Rabino was arrested in Sunnyvale on June 12th. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Santillano was arrested on June 14th in Palo Alto and Romero was arrested the same day in San Jose. They also have been charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Mendoza or Detective Todd Jennings of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

BY: Sgt. Enrique Garcia #2936 AUTHORIZED BY: Lt. Paul Spagnoli #2924

