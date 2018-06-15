PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — During this graduation season, there is a group of high school graduates who are especially grateful; becoming the first in their families to go to college after overcoming major hardships.

They are the first students to finish the non-profit Peninsula Bridge program. All are first-generation Americans from low-income, immigrant families.

The students were excited to carry forward the promise of academic success instilled by their parents. “I was more than excited,” said student Jorge Ramirez. “It was an emotional and overwhelming moment opening [the acceptance letter] and my parents sitting next to me, knowing this is what I’ve been working for these past four years during high school.”

Academic advisers with Peninsula Bridge work closely with students and their families, beginning in fifth grade through high school and even through college. They provide personalized academic mentoring and tutoring to low-income students living on the southern Peninsula.

“It’s amazing to have somebody knowing they believe in you and supporting you every step of the way,” said student Victoria Longino.

Peninsula Bridge says their advisers understand the struggles the students have faced along that way. “We really try to do our best to pick advisers that our students can relate to that come from the same background, first generation background and I think that allows her students to feel more comfortable,” said Rene Jimenez, Director of College Success Programs.

Student Armando Gonzalez, headed to University of Redlands, said his mom was proud of him for just applying to college. “I want to study economics maybe marketing research analyst because I love being in tune with the community and what’s happening,” said Gonzalez.

Tech companies including Amazon, HP and Oracle are among the program’s funders. Peninsula Bridge said its advisers will continue to work with the students throughout their college careers.