HESSTON, Kansas (CBS SF) — A massive fireball erupted from a pipeline explosion and fire southwest of Hesston, authorities said.

The fireball was burning in a rural area and flames were shooting 75 to 100 feet into the air.

Harvey County dispatchers told CBS that they were called about the incident at 7:35 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

The pipeline reportedly has been shut off and was being allowed to bleed out of gas.