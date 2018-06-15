PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Police in Petaluma arrested a suspect who was found naked in the Petaluma River for allegedly attacking a truck driver in his cab early Thursday morning.

The 65-year-old truck driver from Hollister was sleeping when someone banged on the door of his semi-truck that was parked on Weller Street near D Street around 4:30 a.m., police Sgt. Ron Klein said.

When the truck driver opened the door to his cab, a shirtless black male with a large build struck him with a blunt instrument, entered the truck and beat the driver’s arms with his fists, Klein said.

The man also threw items in the truck outside before attacking him again, Klein said. The victim, who described the suspect as “crazy”, was bleeding when police arrived, and he was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Police showed the truck driver photos that included a man matching the description of a person that they had dealt with the day before, Klein said.

The truck driver was not able to identify his attacker in the photo lineup but police identified him as 44-year-old Damion Eugene Grissom.

Police received a call around 9:30 a.m. about a black male standing in the Petaluma River under the D Street bridge about 200 yards from where the truck driver was attacked, Klein said.

The man matched the description of the truck driver’s assailant, Klein said.

Police responded and threw Grissom a life jacket and he swam to shore. Grissom was naked and appeared to be hypothermic, and he was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital for evaluation, Klein said.

Police found a wallet that was covered with heavy tape and contained Grissom’s identification between the seats of the truck cab, Klein said. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked in the Sonoma County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Grissom is scheduled to be arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court Monday afternoon.

