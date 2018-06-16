SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday evening in Santa Clara, police said.

The crash was reported at 6:03 p.m. on northbound Lawrence Expressway north of Stevens Creek Boulevard.

Police said two lanes of northbound Lawrence Expressway between Stevens Creek Boulevard and Pruneridge Avenue will be closed until about 10 p.m. while officers investigate.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

