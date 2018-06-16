CONCORD (KPIX) — Firefighters in the East Bay were put to the test Saturday afternoon, when a fast moving fire broke out.

Flames were first spotted around 3 p.m. along Highway 4 between Concord and Bay Point.

Fire officials say gusty winds in the area quickly spread the fire to about 25 acres.

At one point, a church near Willow Pass Road was threatened, but firefighters were able to stop the flames about an hour after they sparked.

“Well the winds presented some challenges for us which made the fire difficult to keep up with. The good news is it is now not only under control, but it’s out and we’re mopping up a few hot spot,” says Contra Costa County Fire spokesman Steve Hill. “We will be doing that for the next few hours.”

Investigators were still looking into how the fire started.