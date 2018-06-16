WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Two water main breaks occurred in the Walnut Creek area early Saturday morning, according to the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

The first occurred in unincorporated Contra Costa County, where a 6-inch cast iron main pipe burst just outside of the Walnut Creek city limits at 1:15 a.m., according to EBMUD spokeswoman Tracie Morales.

Forty-three customers are affected by that break, Morales said.

The second occurred within the city limits near the intersection of Walnut Boulevard and Ygnacio Valley Road and was reported at 2:46 a.m.

Morales said both water main breaks will be repaired Saturday and are both currently under investigation.

