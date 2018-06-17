LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Actress Mary McCormack posted a video on Twitter Sunday showing her husband’s Tesla on fire on Santa Monica Blvd.

The actress said her husband was “barely moving in traffic” when another driver alerted him that his car was ablaze.

“This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident, out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd.,” she tweeted. “Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him.”

The 49-year-old actress, who starred on West Wing among other roles, is married to British director and producer Michael Morris, who was driving the car at the time of the fire.

In answering queries to her post, McCormack said the car was not in a self-driving mode at the time of the incident.

“I meant it wasn’t a Tesla with auto pilot or whatever,” she tweeted. “It was a normal Tesla.”

Tesla told People Magazine that it was “investigating the incident to find out what happened.”