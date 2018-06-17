MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Barbecuing is a time-honored tradition for dads, a sort of a rite of passage. But for those competing at the annual King of the County cook-off in Martinez, there’s a higher goal in mind.

It was a day for fathers to spend time with their children, passing along a few of their secrets when it comes to manning the grill.

Charles Claudius fired up his smoker to make ribs, chicken and pork loin with a rub of coffee and Hawaiian clay soil. And in true Fathers Day tradition, his son Casey was learning at the feet of the master.

“Oh yeah, I know all his secrets,” his son Casey said. “And I’ll get this smoker one day, too.”

But it turns out his father’s secrets may not be so secret after all…

“The internet is a great resource,” said Charles Claudius of adding to his grilling skills.”I gotta tell you the truth.”

That’s the thing about dads, they sort of make stuff up as they go along but usually things turn out pretty well.

This was the 12th year that Martinez has held its BBQ competition on Father’s Day.

Martinez Chamber of Commerce President Julie Johnston said the event is more a family gathering than winner-take-all competition.

“You’re not going to get rich,” she said of the winners. “We do $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.”