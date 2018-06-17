BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Four people were arrested after a brawl at a local park Saturday night, which involved dozens of people and prompted Brentwood police to seek help from nearby law enforcement agencies.

During the incident at Veterans Park in the 3800 block of Balfour Road, officers used a Taser on one of the four people arrested, when the suspect allegedly failed to obey police commands to stop fighting, said police Sgt. Mark Misquez.

That man, 20-year-old Freddie Davis of Antioch, was taken to a local hospital for examination, released to police and then taken to the County Jail in Martinez, having been arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer and in addition to fighting in public.

The incident unfolded when several calls came in to 911 shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday describing a fight involving dozens of people.

Misquez said the fight was apparently triggered when kids belonging to two families gathered at the park for separate cookouts got into an argument on a playground. The fight escalated to involve adult members of both families, Misquez said.

“It was a very chaotic, unruly scene,” he said.

Officers from the Antioch and Oakley departments and from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department were called to assist the Brentwood officers.

Also arrested Saturday night and booked into jail were Sidney Jones, 27, of Oakland; Jeanae Lomackpratt, 23, of Brentwood, and Myesha Long-Agbodike, 42, of Oakland, all on suspicion of resisting/obstructing police officers and fighting in public.

Jones was also arrested for a parole violation; and Long-Agbodike on suspicion of illegal use of pepper spray, police said.