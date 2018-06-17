MARTINEZ (KPIX) — A massive oak tree came crashing down in a Martinez neighborhood, crushing cars, power poles and hitting a house.

It happened on Ferry Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Trish Tehaney lives right next door. She not only heard it, she felt the tree slam to the ground.

“It shook the house, it was crazy,” she said.

The tree brought down power lines and smashed into the roof of a home, causing several fires.

Frank Ortiz believes his truck is a total loss. Two other cars in the path of the fallen tree were also damaged. Luckily the family that lives in the house the tree hit was not home at the time it happened.

A couple of homes lost power but PG&E will be out at the scene throughout the night to restore service. Neighbors hope to have their power back on by the morning.