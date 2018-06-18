OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person was struck and killed by a BART train in Oakland Monday morning, prompting major service delays on the Fremont line.

BART spokesman Chris Filippi said the train struck a person south of the Lake Merritt station at approximately 11:40 a.m. and that BART Police and and the Oakland Fire Department were responding.

The fatality involved a Richmond-bound train. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

AC Transit ran a bus bridge between the Fruitvale station, downtown Oakland and west Oakland, and another one between Fruitvale and Coliseum station. The track was cleared about 1:40 p.m. and limited service was restored, according to BART.