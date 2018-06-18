SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An evacuation ordered in a one-block area in the vicinity of Filbert Street and Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco Monday morning because of a gas leak has been lifted, according to fire officials.

The evacuation and shelter in place order was issued for the 2500 and 2600 blocks of Van Ness Avenue and the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Filbert Street, fire officials said on social media.

Filbert and Van Ness – EVACUATIONS AND SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER FOR 1 block radius @SFPD AND @sffdpio GOING DOOR TO DOOR FOR NOTIFICATIONS STREET LEVEL EVACUATIONS 2nd floor and above SHELTER IN PLACE 2” service main ruptured street level per SFFD pic.twitter.com/LqZdQRcKps — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) June 18, 2018

The gas leak happened around 9:30 a.m. and the order went into place around 10 a.m., according to fire officials. The evacuations are precautionary, fire officials said.

A two-inch gas main ruptured at street level during construction work in the area and firefighters and police officers are going door to door to notify people of the evacuation order, according to the fire department.

Traffic and buses have been re-routed around the area and motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

San Francisco Fire officials posted on the department Twitter account that the gas leak was capped at about 11:15 and all evacuation and shelter-in-place orders had been lifted.

#061818GL1(UPDATE5) GAS LEAK CAPPED AND ALL EVACUATIONS AND SHELTER IN PLACE ORDERS LIFTED NO INJURES 1115 HRs Expect traffic delays for repairs pic.twitter.com/RwAtkwOzuv — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) June 18, 2018

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.