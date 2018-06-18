(KPIX) – The Giants enter a critical part of their season at AT&T Park Monday night where they open a series with the Marlins – the beginning of a long 20 of 26 stretch of games at home.

After a 4-6 road trip in Washington DC, Miami and LA the team is 35-37 and only four and a half games out of first place in the National League West.

KNBR host Marty Lurie spent all weekend debating with callers whether the Giants are contenders or pretenders in the division. He joined Vern Glenn on Gameday.

“They have 51 games left at home,” said Lurie. “I think we have a long way to go.”

Lurie thinks the Giants starting pitching could be what prevents them from making a run to the postseason especially with Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija on the disabled list.

“Ultimately their offense won’t be the issue,” he said. “The issue will be there starting pitching.”

Lurie and Glenn also discussed whether Pablo Sandoval is capable of filling in for the injured Evan Longoria at third base, and how much longer the struggling Hunter Pence can last on the 25-man roster.