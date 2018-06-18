ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A fight at a parking lot in Antioch Sunday morning led to a 58-year-old man being stabbed and hospitalized with critical injuries, according to police.

Around 10:35 a.m., police learned that a fight involving two men was occurring at the parking lot of the Delta Fair Shopping Center, located at 2938 Delta Fair Blvd.

As officers were responding, they learned that one of the men had been stabbed with a knife, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim on the ground, suffering from several stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.

Around the same time, officers near the scene saw the suspect running away and were able to catch up with him.

The suspect, a 47-year-old man, complied with the officers’ commands and was arrested on suspicion of felony assault. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police did release the suspect’s name.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.