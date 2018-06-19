MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Police in Martinez on Tuesday were searching for two suspects who allegedly stole cash and merchandise worth over $45,000 from an AT&T Wireless store Monday evening, authorities said.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, the two male suspects entered the AT&T Wireless store located on Arnold Drive in Martinez. The men allegedly threatened an employee, claiming to have a gun and ordering the AT&T worker into the back area of the store.

The two suspects forced the employee to remove his shirt with one of the suspects returning to the front of the store to greet customers wearing the shirt.

After the customers left, the two suspects allegedly took $179 dollars in cash and $45,000 in merchandise from the store.

Martinez police are asking for the public’s help if they know the identity of the two suspect. Police shared photos of the two men on the department’s social media accounts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Williamson at 925-372-3451.