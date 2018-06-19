SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buster Posey homered in the first, Gorkys Hernandez hit a two-run drive in the second and an RBI double later, and the San Francisco Giants held their lead this time to beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Tuesday in another night of plunking by both pitching staffs.

Marlins starter Dan Straily and manager Don Mattingly were automatically ejected in the second after Straily hit Posey on the left arm with a pitch. Both sides had been warned by plate umpire Andy Fletcher the previous inning after Giants rookie starter Dereck Rodriguez beaned Lewis Brinson as tempers flared for a second straight game.

Three players were hit and both benches warned early. The tension began during Monday’s series opener when Hunter Strickland took exception to Lewis Brinson’s celebration following his tying RBI single in the ninth off the Giants closer, who blew the save and took the loss. Brinson appeared to say something to the reliever on his way to first. Brinson was at third when Strickland was pulled and the two exchanged words.

The Giants closer later broke his pitching hand — it required surgery Tuesday — punching a door in frustration.

Rodriguez (2-1) struck out six over five innings. He hit Derek Dietrich in the fourth but it wasn’t considered intentional so he was safe from being tossed from his fourth career start. He had a no-decision in a 16-inning Giants win against the Marlins last Thursday.

Straily was ejected for the first time in his career while Mattingly got tossed for the 35th time as both player — seven times — and manager.

Elieser Hernandez relieved Straily (2-3), who had been 4-0 with 2.82 in his initial six starts against the Giants.

Andrew McCutchen immediately singled and Brandon Belt drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Giants up 4-0 — the same lead they held in the early innings Monday only to squander it and fall 5-4 as Strickland gave it up and lost his cool. He will be out six to eight weeks.

JT Riddle hit a two-run triple in the fourth following singles by Starlin Castro and Miguel Rojas. Brian Anderson’s RBI double four batters later snapped an 0-for-10 stretch over his previous three games.

The Giants added on in the fifth with consecutive RBI doubles by Alen Hanson, his second of the night, and Hernandez.

Posey sent the first pitch he saw from Straily midway up the bleachers in left-center before Hernandez — who didn’t hit a single homer all last season and now has eight — connected following Hanson’s double leading off the second.

The Marlins left the bases loaded in the second after Rojas reached on second baseman Joe Panik’s one-out throwing error and Riddle singled before Brinson was plunked.

STRICKLAND’S (LATEST) PUNCH

An X-ray after Monday’s game revealed the break of Strickland’s pinkie, similar to what sidelined lefty ace Madison Bumgarner to begin the season after he was hurt in his final spring training start.

Strickland, who apologized on social media Tuesday, had shown manager Bruce Bochy maturity since his fight with Nationals star Bryce Harper in late May of last year.

Bochy said Sam Dyson and Tony Watson were his candidates to close, and it was Dyson who came in to relieve Will Smith and record the final two outs on a double play for his second save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Garrett Cooper (bruised right wrist) played four innings for a second straight game at Class A Jupiter and was set to continue his rehab with Triple-A New Orleans.

Giants: All went as expected with 3B Evan Longoria’s surgery on his fractured left hand and he was accompanied by athletic trainer Dave Groeschner at the procedure in Los Angeles. Longoria was headed to Arizona and is in a soft cast for a few days then is scheduled to rejoin the Giants in the Bay Area on Friday or Saturday. … RHP Johnny Cueto, who threw a 40-pitch, two-inning simulated game Monday, is likely headed out soon to begin a rehab assignment as he works back from inflammation in his pitching elbow. … RHP Pierce Johnson was on his way from Triple-A Sacramento to take Strickland’s roster spot.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (2-8, 4.18 ERA) looks to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season and build off his best outing of 2018. He tossed eight shutout innings Friday at Baltimore.

Giants: LHP Derek Holland (4-7, 4.48), coming off a loss last Friday at the Dodgers, pitches the afternoon finale and is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA in four day starts vs. 1-6 with a 5.58 ERA at night.

