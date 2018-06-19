Ryan Mayer

The beginning of the Saudi Arabia men’s national team’s World Cup experience hasn’t exactly been smooth. The Saudis opened tournament play with a 5-0 loss to host country Russia last Thursday and then on Monday, the team’s flight to Rostov was rocky with the plane catching fire in midair.

The plane did land safely and no one was injured in the incident, but video of the plane in flight surfaced on Twitter and it’s frightening.

Saudi Arabia’s team plane landing in Rostov On Don for their #WorldCup match It seems to be on fire 😳 (🎥 @ahdaafme) #KSA pic.twitter.com/wRg8kA4Rp5 — World Cup 2018 Related (@WorldCup18Info) June 18, 2018

The Saudi Football Association issued a statement following the incident reassuring everyone that all members of the team had arrived safely in Rostov-on-Don.

📄 | Press Release According to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, all the Saudi national team players have arrived safely in Rostov-on-Don this afternoon to play against Uruguay, and currently are staying in their residence, and that the fire was merely an accident. pic.twitter.com/ai67skC1Kp — Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) June 18, 2018

The team is preparing for its second match of the tournament as they will meet Uruguay in Group A play on Wednesday before wrapping up group play on Monday, June 25th against Egypt.