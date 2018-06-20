REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Four lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Redwood City were blocked for almost two hours after a four-vehicle traffic collision sent five people to the hospital late Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday. At least one of the vehicles had overturned and a 65-foot section of guardrail was damaged.

Authorities suspect the crash may have been caused by a possible DUI driver.

Five people were taken to Stanford University Medical Center, though CHP said the injuries were minor.

US -101 S/B south of San Antonio – 4 veh rollover traffic collision with minor injuries. Possible DUI driver. Only left lane open at this time. Lanes #2 through #5 closed. Lanes expected to reopen within the hour. Plan accordingly and drive safely through the area. pic.twitter.com/g2Nk17s4p7 — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) June 21, 2018

Shortly after midnight, the four right lanes were cleared of debris and reopened.