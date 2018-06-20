Comments
REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Four lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Redwood City were blocked for almost two hours after a four-vehicle traffic collision sent five people to the hospital late Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday. At least one of the vehicles had overturned and a 65-foot section of guardrail was damaged.
Authorities suspect the crash may have been caused by a possible DUI driver.
Five people were taken to Stanford University Medical Center, though CHP said the injuries were minor.
Shortly after midnight, the four right lanes were cleared of debris and reopened.