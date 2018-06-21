SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Two 23-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection with the brawl that turned into a fatal stabbing of a man in downtown San Leandro late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to 1499 Washington Avenue, also known as Washington Plaza, just after 11 p.m.

Witnesses indicated that a fight between four men had occurred, and two had been observed fleeing the area, according to police.

Alameda resident Michael Mendozaroche and Oakland resident Alex Fernandez were identified as suspects, and both men were arrested at their homes on Wednesday.

Detectives said they recovered a weapon at the scene that appears to have been discarded and may have been used in the homicide.

“So far we know that four men left a nearby restaurant/bar after closing and got into some sort of argument in the parking lot,” Lt. Isaac Benabou said Thursday in a statement.

“This is an involved case that will require many more hours of work; we want to conduct a complete and thorough investigation for the victims, and to ensure that both suspects are held accountable for their crimes,” Benabou said.

Benabou added that the case will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney on Friday.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.