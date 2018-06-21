SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of police reform advocates are demanding that the San Francisco Police Commission and Police Chief William Scott fire an officer who appears to have shot a man in the back during a foot chase earlier this month in San Francisco’s North Beach.

On Tuesday, police identified Joshua Cabillo as the officer involved in the June 9th chase, which began around 12:15 a.m. near the 1300 block of Grant Avenue, and ended with the shooting of 28-year-old Oliver Barcenas.

Barcenas allegedly ran from Cabillo and drew a gun from waistband, police said. A video appears to show Cabillo shooting Barcenas in the back.

The shooting left Barcenas with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Back in 2012, Cabillo fatally shot 15-year-old Derrick Gaines Jr. while working as a South San Francisco police officer.

The office of civil rights attorney John Burris filed a lawsuit later that year for Gaines’s family against Cabillo and then-Police Chief Michael Massoni.

Cabillo allegedly shot at Gaines twice after Gaines allegedly drew a gun from his waistband.

In addition, Cabillo was named in another lawsuit in 2015 against the city of San Francisco filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California on behalf of a 23-year-old man who was allegedly the victim of police brutality.

On April 10, 2015, Cabillo, Officer Giselle Talkoff and Officer Tony Montoya, the San Francisco Police Officers Association’s newly appointed president, allegedly used excessive force on Travis Hall in the city’s South of Market neighborhood. The incident resulted in Hall suffering a concussion and numerous cuts and bruises, according to the ACLU’s lawsuit.

“Cabillo has proven himself to repeatedly act in a biased and lethally dangerous manner toward youth of color in the city and yet city authorities continue to throw a blind eye in favor of his misconduct. Enough is enough,” said Adriana Camarena with Justice for Luis Gongora Pat in a statement.

“What is clear is that Officer Cabillo has a history,” the ACLU said in a statement Wednesday. “But we don’t know much more because California police departments are forbidden from sharing information on whether an officer is guilty of misconduct, if they have been disciplined, or what the discipline is.”

The family of Derrick Gaines Jr. has also called for Cabillo to be fired.

According to police, Cabillo has been placed on administrative leave while the June 9th shooting remains under investigation.