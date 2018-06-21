SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A high pressure system building off the Northern California coast will send both temperatures and the threat of wildfires soaring during the upcoming weekend, forecasters predicted Thursday.

The National Weather Service said Saturday would be hottest day with inland temperatures climbing into the 90s and triple digits. The stifling heat will be joined by winds gusting to 30 mph and humidity in the teens — a set of conditions most feared by firefighters.

⚠️Fire Weather Watch – Critical fire weather conditions are likely develop Saturday through Sunday morning. Any new fire 🔥starts will spread rapidly. For more details https://t.co/D1uvjyTf4j #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/eaioo3k66z — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 21, 2018

A fire weather watch has been issued for the Bay Area by the weather service for late Saturday morning through Sunday.

“The areas of greatest concern will be located in higher terrain of northern and eastern Napa and Sonoma county as well as throughout the Diablo Range,” the weather service warned. “Any fire starts may spread rapidly in these conditions.”

The weather service asked residents to “avoid activities that may lead to fire ignition, including lawn work, driving on grass, tossing cigarettes, lighting campfire or fireworks, especially during Saturday and Sunday afternoons.”

Meanwhile, the weather services issued an excessive heat watch for Sacramento and the Central Valley. Temperatures as high as 108 were forecasted for over the weekend.

“There is potential for heat-related illness to humans, pets, and livestock with long outdoor exposure,” the weather service said.