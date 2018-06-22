SACRAMENTO (AP) — A California lawmaker says he’s being harassed online because he altered a bill to restore internet neutrality protections.
Democratic Assemblyman Miguel Santiago says memes featuring pictures of his family represent a “new low” and that Democrats attacking him are behaving like President Donald Trump.
Santiago’s Friday remarks are part of a sweeping defense of his actions to change one of the nation’s most aggressive efforts to revive net neutrality. The Federal Communications Commission repealed regulations last year that prevented companies from altering content delivery.
A committee Santiago leads removed segments of the bill, leading the sponsor to call it “mutilated” and withdraw support.
Critics say Santiago is selling out to internet providers. Santiago says he’s trying to ensure the bill passes legal muster and wants to keep working on it.
