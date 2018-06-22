SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART officials say a discarded cigarette caused an equipment fire at the Civic Center station in San Francisco, forcing the evacuation of the station during the Friday evening commute.

The fire was first reported around 7 p.m. in the fan room at the Civic Center station.

Water used during the firefighting operation partially flooded the platform, according to BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth.

No injuries were reported and BART said to expect continuing delays in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions.