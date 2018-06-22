SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire broke out in a warehouse in San Jose early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the fire broke out at the warehouse located near West San Carlos Street and McEvoy Street around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters told KPIX 5 that there have been previous fires in the building.

“When I pulled up, there was probably 30 foot flames above the building, so it was called a defensive fire right away,” Battalion Chief Dave Ennes said. “We’re not going to commit our people to a building like this that’s already had fires in it.”

No one was inside the building, firefighters said.

The fire was eventually knocked down, but firefighters remained on scene Friday morning to put out hot spots.